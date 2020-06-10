WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,584 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.23% of Ekso Bionics worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EKSO. Aegis cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

