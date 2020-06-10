WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $45,000 Holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Potbelly Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.