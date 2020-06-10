WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $68,000 Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 14,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.