WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ZovioInc . were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 653,622 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 122,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

ZVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. ZovioInc . has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

ZovioInc . Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

