WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

DFIN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

