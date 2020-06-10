WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Matinas BioPharma worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

