WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGFS shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AGFS opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $169.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

