WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,780 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

