WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in GP Strategies by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. GP Strategies Corp has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

