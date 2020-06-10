WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,959 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 49.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,619,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

