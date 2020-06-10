WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 48,403 Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Calix were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $800.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

