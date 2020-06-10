WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,046 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 44.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $36,780.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at $155,255.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of MRAM opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.60. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

