WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,094 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Medallion Financial worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Medallion Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

