WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $34,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.