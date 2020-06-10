World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.