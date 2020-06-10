Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $183,516,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

