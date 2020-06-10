Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.52

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 8900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,570 shares of company stock worth $7,915,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

