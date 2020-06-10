Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.73. Watford posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of ($11.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.59) to ($10.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Watford stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

In related news, President Jon D. Levy bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $51,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,650.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,316 shares of company stock worth $307,188 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watford by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

