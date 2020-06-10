Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $730.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Qorvo posted sales of $775.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,724. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

