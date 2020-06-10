Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.11). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $413.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 110,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

