Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.75

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 567751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a PE ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zynex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

