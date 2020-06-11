$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

