$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 120,924 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

