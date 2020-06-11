-$0.55 EPS Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.93). Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,402 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 610,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

