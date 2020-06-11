101 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPL. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 978 shares of company stock valued at $488,345. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $644.99 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.19. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

