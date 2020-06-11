11,271 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.