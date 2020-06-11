-$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.82) and the highest is ($1.60). Magna International posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Magna International stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 76,073 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 72.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 412,032 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

