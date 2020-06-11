27,260 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

UA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

