3,003 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

