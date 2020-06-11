3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 727,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of 3D Systems worth $32,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

