4,449 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

