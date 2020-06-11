49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.06

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 115200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54.

About 49 North Resources (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.