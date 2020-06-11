500 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $652.46.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $743.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $844.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of -641.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

