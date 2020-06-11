5,114 Shares in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sabre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after acquiring an additional 454,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

