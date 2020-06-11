5,877 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

