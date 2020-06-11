60 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $877.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,028.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $958.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

