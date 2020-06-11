Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 225,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

