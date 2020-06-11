Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 765 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at $677,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

