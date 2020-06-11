Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $312.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.35). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $654.89 million for the quarter.

CPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

