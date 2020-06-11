Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

