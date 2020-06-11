Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $87,275,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

