Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 336.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

