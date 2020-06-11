Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,204,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $5,763,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $8,780,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.