Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE SUI opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

