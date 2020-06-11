Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

VECO opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

