Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

BERY stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

