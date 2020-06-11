Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

