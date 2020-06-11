Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tarena International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEDU stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Tarena International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

