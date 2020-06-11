Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

