Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capitala Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTA stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.84. Capitala Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capitala Finance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.88.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

